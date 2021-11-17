Quack, aide arrested for raping 14-year-old girl in UP town

A quack and his associate have been arrested here for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the two persons dragged the girl inside their shop when she was crossing it, Allaganj Police station in-charge Pradeep Sherawat said.

They then raped the girl in the shop, he said, adding when she resisted their attempt, the two beat her up also.

The victim, a resident of Allaganj town, has been sent to the government medical college where her medical examination will be conducted, Sherawat said.

The police have arrested both the accused and an investigation is on in the matter, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)