Quack, aide arrested for raping 14-year-old girl in UP town

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 17-11-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 12:59 IST
A quack and his associate have been arrested here for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the two persons dragged the girl inside their shop when she was crossing it, Allaganj Police station in-charge Pradeep Sherawat said.

They then raped the girl in the shop, he said, adding when she resisted their attempt, the two beat her up also.

The victim, a resident of Allaganj town, has been sent to the government medical college where her medical examination will be conducted, Sherawat said.

The police have arrested both the accused and an investigation is on in the matter, he added.

