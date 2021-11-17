Left Menu

Delhi air pollution: Schools, colleges to remain shut till further orders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 13:57 IST
Delhi air pollution: Schools, colleges to remain shut till further orders
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has decided to shut schools and other educational institutions, and ban the entry of vehicles from outside, except for essential services, till further orders amid rising pollution levels in the national capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Wednesday.

It has also decided to extend work from home for Delhi government employees and the ban on construction and demolition activities till Sunday.

''A total of 1,000 private CNG buses will be hired to strengthen the public transport system. The process will start Thursday,'' Rai said at a press conference after a high-level meeting with officials of the department concerned.

Ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on the air pollution issue, the Commission for Air Quality Management late Tuesday night directed that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the National Capital Region will remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education.

It also said that only five of the 11 thermal power plants located within 300 km radius of Delhi will remain operational till November 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021