Bihar varsity VC's office, home searched in corruption case

The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of the Bihar Police on Wednesday conducted searches at the office and residence of Magadh University vice-chancellor Rajendra Prasad in Bodh Gaya in connection with a corruption case, officials said.

Searches were also conducted at the premises of Subodh Kumar, the assistant of the VC, they said.

A case has been against Prasad and others under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating), besides relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, they added.

During the searches, several documents and other crucial evidence were found, and are being scrutinized, officials said.

It is alleged that Prasad made illegal purchases worth over Rs 20 crore, officials said.

He allegedly made the purchases during his tenure as the vice-chancellor of Veer Kunwar Singh University in Arrah.

