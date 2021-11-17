Left Menu

UP minister Brajesh Pathak gets central security cover

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 17:24 IST
UP minister Brajesh Pathak gets central security cover
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak has been provided a 'Z' category armed security cover of central paramilitary commandos by the Union home ministry, officials said on Wednesday.

Pathak, 57, is the minister for law and rural engineering service and has been a Member of Parliament (MP) from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh in the past.

The state minister has been a central security protectee for a long time under different categories. A central security cover of Z category has been provided to Pathak in Uttar Pradesh after an assessment conducted by intelligence agencies recommended the same to the home ministry in Delhi, officials said.

The assessment was conducted keeping in view the minister's security profile and requirements, they said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been asked to take charge of this task and deploy its commandos.

A similar security cover given to Pathak by the Uttar Pradesh police will continue, officials said.

About 8-9 armed commandos are deployed with the protectee under the Z category central security cover.

Assembly elections are due in Uttar Pradesh early next year and cabinet ministers politicians in the state are very likely to undertake extensive travel across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021