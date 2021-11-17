Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 17-11-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 17:42 IST
Jharkhand backward due to lack of education: CM
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said that the state is backward due to lack of education.

He, however, said that steps are being taken by his government to ensure quality education to students to propel the state on the path of development.

Addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Gossner College here, Soren said, ''Jharkhand is backward due to lack of education. However, steps are being taken to ensure quality education to students in both urban and rural areas.'' Education has been impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and online classes have both positive and negative aspects, he said.

The chief minister also lauded the role played by missionaries in the field of education and the upliftment of tribals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

