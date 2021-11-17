Focus on research to reduce import dependence for coal, potash: J'khand Guv to scientists

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Wednesday urged scientists and engineers to focus on research works to reduce dependence on imports of various resources such as coal and potash and make the country self-reliant in supplying these raw materials to manufacturing plants.

Addressing a program at the Platinum Jubilee Celebration of Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research as the chief guest, he said the country has to import these commodities to meet industrial requirements despite huge stocks of such minerals.

''Now, the need of the hour is to discover new technologies in these areas to make the country self-reliant,'' Bais said.

CIMFR has done innovation in many areas in the last 75 years but now it is the time to focus on research in fields where India has to depend on imports, he said. The governor appreciated research works by the scientists of the institute and advised them to get patents for their works.

Recalling India's rich culture and heritage he said, ''Once people from foreign countries used to come to Nalanda University but now our children go abroad for education.''

