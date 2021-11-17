Left Menu

Focus on research to reduce import dependence for coal, potash: J'khand Guv to scientists

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 17-11-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 18:29 IST
Focus on research to reduce import dependence for coal, potash: J'khand Guv to scientists
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Wednesday urged scientists and engineers to focus on research works to reduce dependence on imports of various resources such as coal and potash and make the country self-reliant in supplying these raw materials to manufacturing plants.

Addressing a program at the Platinum Jubilee Celebration of Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research as the chief guest, he said the country has to import these commodities to meet industrial requirements despite huge stocks of such minerals.

''Now, the need of the hour is to discover new technologies in these areas to make the country self-reliant,'' Bais said.

CIMFR has done innovation in many areas in the last 75 years but now it is the time to focus on research in fields where India has to depend on imports, he said. The governor appreciated research works by the scientists of the institute and advised them to get patents for their works.

Recalling India's rich culture and heritage he said, ''Once people from foreign countries used to come to Nalanda University but now our children go abroad for education.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021