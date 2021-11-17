Transport Dept bans entry of trucks in Delhi, except those carrying essential items

Left Menu

Delhi governments Transport Department on Wednesday banned entry of trucks, barring those carrying essential items, with immediate effect in the national capital till November 21 or any further orders, Amid alarming levels of air pollution.The Commission for Air Quality Management CAQM on Tuesday issued directions to stop entry of trucks in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities, till November 21, subject to further review of extension of this date.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 20:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi government's Transport Department on Wednesday banned entry of trucks, barring those carrying essential items, with immediate effect in the national capital till November 21 or any further orders, Amid alarming levels of air pollution.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday issued directions to stop entry of trucks in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities, till November 21, subject to further review of extension of this date. ''In pursuance of this direction, it is hereby ordered that entry of trucks in Delhi shall be barred with immediate effect till 21/11/2021 or till further orders,'' said an order the Transport Department. The ban will not apply to trucks carrying essential commodities like raw vegetables, fruits, grains, milk, eggs, ice that are to be used as food items, and tankers carrying petroleum products, stated the order. In view of high pollution levels in Delhi, the city's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said his government has decided to shut schools, colleges and other educational institutions till further orders and extend the ban on construction and demolition activities till November 21.

