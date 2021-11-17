17 AAP members suspended from BJP-led EDMC House for 15 days, says mayor

East Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Wednesday said that he has suspended 17 members of the opposition AAP from the BJP-led EDMC House for 15 days for alleged misconduct during proceedings.

There was no immediate reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

On September 27, Aggarwal had suspended 20 AAP members of the East Delhi civic body for 15 days for allegedly creating ruckus and indulging in misconduct during the proceedings of the House, a move that had drawn sharp reaction from the opposition party.

On Wednesday, Aggarwal said, ''The opposition members wanted a discussion on dengue and the pollution situation. The ruling party members wanted to discuss the pollution issue first.'' ''I asked them to begin with the pollution issue and then move to the dengue matter. But they (AAP members) insisted that the dengue situation in national capital be discussed first and then created ruckus in the House,'' he claimed.

The mayor alleged that AAP members then trooped to the Well of the House and indulged in misconduct during its proceedings. The civic polls in Delhi are due to be held next year.

EDMC House has 64 members. The BJP has been controlling all three municipal corporations for over a decade now.

''I have suspended 17 AAP members, including Leader of Opposition in EDMC, for 15 days. These include 10 elected members and seven nominated members,'' Aggarwal said.

Dengue cases in Delhi have seen a massive surge in November, triggering a blame game between ruling BJP in civic bodies and AAP which leads the Delhi government in the city.

The number of dengue cases in Delhi this season has crossed 5,270, the highest in the national capital in a year since 2015, according to a report released on Monday.

Nearly 2,570 fresh cases of the vector-borne disease were logged in the city in the last one week. However, no fresh fatality was reported. According to the report on vector-borne diseases, a total of 5,277 dengue cases were recorded this year till November 13.

Meanwhile, the EDMC House approved a proposed project on bio-mining of 50 lakh tonne of legacy waste in Ghazipur landfill dump, the mayor said.

However, the House postponed a proposal on a policy to allow the use of open-air spaces and terraces abutting licensed eateries as service areas, subject to several conditions.

The standing committee of the EDMC on November 12 had given its nod to this policy as well as the Ghazipur landfill project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)