Cal HC orders school service commission to file affidavit over irregularities in appointment

Taking a strong view of irregularities in the appointment of some staff by dint of alleged recommendations of West Bengal Central School Service Commission (SSC) the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed it to file an affidavit by Thursday saying it did not issue any letter recommending jobs to them.

The SSC claimed that those letters of recommendation, issued after the expiry of a panel, were not given by it.

The court ordered that the 25 people whose appointment letters are in question are to be made parties in the petition. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also directed the district inspectors of school concerned to stop the salary of the said 25 people forthwith and said emoluments cannot be paid to them until further order.

''The Commission is directed to come up with an affidavit stating clearly that after 4th May, 2019 when the panel of Group D staff had expired, no region of the Commission... issued any recommendation letter to anybody,'' Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered.

Directing that there must be a specific averment to this effect in the affidavit, the court said the affidavit be filed by 2 pm on Thursday when the matter will be taken up for further hearing.

The court said appropriate orders will be passed at a subsequent stage in respect of submission by the petitioners' counsel Bikash Bhattacharya that 500 such appointment letters have in the meantime been collected by the petitioners and they want to place it before the court. The SSC secretary was present in the court on Thursday as per its earlier order.

During the course of hearing, the judge said the court may consider ordering a CBI probe if the SSC failed to come up with an explanation of the alleged irregularities.

Justice Gangopadhyay had earlier in the day cautioned the commission that if it cannot inform the court whether the recommendation letters for appointment of such staff were issued by any of the regional offices of the Commission by 3 pm on Thursday, it may invite serious consequences.

Counsels for the state later submitted that the matter requires a probe and they suggested an enquiry by a retired judge of this High Court, which was not objected to by the lawyers for the SSC.

Justice Gangopadhyay said he will take some time to consider the proposal.

The SSC's lawyers told the court that it has been informed by all the regions concerned that no recommendation letters were issued by any of those in respect of the 25 appointment letters issued by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education. ''So it appears that some foul play has already been committed in giving appointment on the basis of some recommendation letters which were not issued by the appropriate authority,'' the court observed.

The order was passed on a petition by some aspirants and candidates that appointments were given to persons after expiry of panel proposed for the posts of clerk and Group D staff in aided/sponsored secondary and higher secondary schools in the state.

