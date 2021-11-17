Winter Session of Parliament from Nov 29
Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Thursday, December 23, 2021, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.The Rajya Sabha also issued a similar order.The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Monday, November 29, 2021, at New Delhi.
The Winter Session of Parliament will commence on November 29 and it is likely to conclude on December 23, an official communication from Parliament said.
''The Seventh Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 29th November, 2021. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Thursday, December 23, 2021,'' the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.
The Rajya Sabha also issued a similar order.
''The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Monday, November 29, 2021, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, December 23, 2021,'' the communication said.
