BWF gives Prakash Padukone lifetime achievement award

His contribution is massive in taking Indian badminton to where it is today, BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania said.When it comes to developing the sport, a strong backbone of administrators, officials and corporate play key roles and its great to see they are also being recognised and praised for their support and contribution to the game.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 18:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indian badminton great Prakash Padukone will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award this year from the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The BWF Council shortlisted the Indian legend based on the award commission's recommendation. Badminton Association of India (BAI) had submitted his name for this award.

The former world no 1 and the first-ever Indian world championships medallist, Padukone has contributed immensely to the game. In 2018, he was also honoured with the BAI's Lifetime Achievement Award.

For the Meritorious Service Award, BWF Council has nominated Devender Singh, President of Haryana Badminton Association, SA Shetty, Secretary General of Maharashtra Badminton Association, Dr OD Sharma, Vice President of BAI and Chairperson of Tournament Committee and former BAI Vice President Manik Saha.

Alaknanda Ashok, who is the President of Uttarakhand Badminton Association, will receive the Women & Gender Equity Award. She has been associated with badminton administration for many years.

''We are delighted to see BWF celebrating legendary Prakash Padukone's contribution to the sport with this award. His contribution is massive in taking Indian badminton to where it is today,'' BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania said.

''When it comes to developing the sport, a strong backbone of administrators, officials and corporate play key roles and it's great to see they are also being recognised and praised for their support and contribution to the game. ''On behalf of BAI, I congratulate all the winners and hope with their continued support we will be able to take Indian badminton to greater heights.'' Sunrise Sport (India) Pvt Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd will be awarded with the Certificate of Commendation for their continuous support to badminton. Sunrise Sport, the title sponsors of BAI for the last four years, has been a supporter and key stakeholder in the growth of Indian badminton for more than two decades now. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has also been the leading name when it comes to supporting the sport in the country and has also played a vital role in badminton's development across the country.

The certificates and plaques will be given to all the awardees during the India Open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

