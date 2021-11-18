Left Menu

Non-coding RNAs have great therapeutic potential in cancer research, says veteran scientist MRS Rao

Dr K R Mahendran, scientist, won the Best Teacher Award based on an appraisal by students. Pallavi Chinnu Varghese and Meera V shared this years student merit award, a RGCB press release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-11-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 19:25 IST
Non-coding RNAs have great therapeutic potential in cancer research, says veteran scientist MRS Rao
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 18 (PTI): Long non-coding ribonucleic acids (LncRNAs), which are understudied in cancer research, have great therapeutic potential, said prof MRS Rao, veteran scientist and former president, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), here on Thursday.

Answering questions from students after delivering the 26th Foundation Day lecture of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), prof Rao, a Padma awardee, said clinical trials are currently on for several LncRNA molecules that have a significant impact on cancer treatment in the future.

A non-coding RNA (ncRNA) is an RNA molecule that is classified into long and short based on their size. Prof Rao delivered the lecture on the topic ''Long non-coding RNAs in cellular differentiation and cancer - A story of LncRNA mRHL: Discovery to Function.'' The foundation stone for RGCB was laid on November 18, 1995, and the institute is currently celebrating 25 years of existence.

Prof Chandrabhas Narayana, director, RGCB, who delivered the welcome address, distributed awards for teachers and meritorious students. Dr K R Mahendran, scientist, won the Best Teacher Award based on an appraisal by students. Pallavi Chinnu Varghese and Meera V shared this year's student merit award, a RGCB press release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021