Schools in Puducherry, Karaikal to be closed on Nov 19 due to heavy rainfall

Puducherry recorded 15.1 cm rainfall till 7 PM on Thursday, said a press release from the Department of Revenue.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-11-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 20:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Puducherry, Nov 18 (PTI): The Puducherry government has declared a holiday for all government-run, private and aided schools on Friday in view of the incessant rain.

Joint Director of Education V G Sivakami said in a press release on Thursday that in view of the rains battering Puducherry and Karaikal regions, all schools would remain closed in the two regions on November 19. Meanwhile, the Territorial Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam held discussions with the officials of the Department of Electricity and asked the officials to take immediate steps wherever and whenever power supply is disrupted and also set right overhead power lines that get snapped by rains and strong winds. Puducherry recorded 15.1 cm rainfall till 7 PM on Thursday, said a press release from the Department of Revenue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

