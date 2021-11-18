Left Menu

Yoga guru Ramdev set to launch TV channels in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:03 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Yoga guru Ramdev arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday as he prepares to launch two television channels of his Patanjali Ayurved group and inspect other trade projects in Nepal.

Ramadev is accompanied by close aide Acharya Bal Krishna on the three-day visit, said officials in Patanjali Yogpeeth, Nepal.

Ramdev will launch the TV channels -- Aastha Nepal TV and Patanjali Nepal TV -- on Friday.

At the event, Patanjali Sewa Sadan, a residence for employees of Patanjali, and Swadeshi Samridhi card will be inaugurated.

During the visit, Ramdev will also go to Syangja in Western Nepal to inspect a project being developed by the group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

