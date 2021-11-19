Maha: 15-year-old boy electrocuted amid rains in Thane
The boy, who was playing barefoot in the rain, came in contact with a pipe which had a live wire passing through, the official said.
- Country:
- India
A 15-year-old boy was electrocuted after he came in contact with a live wire while playing in the rain in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.
The incident took place at Ghodbunder Road on Thursday evening, where Pinu Pereira, a Class 10 student, was playing with his friends at a housing complex, senior inspector Rajesh Babshetty of Kasarwadavali police station said. The boy, who was playing barefoot in the rain, came in contact with a pipe which had a live wire passing through, the official said. The victim received an electric shock, and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Kasarwadavali
- Thane city
- Rajesh Babshetty
ALSO READ
Mushtaq Ali Trophy: TN beat Maharashtra by 12 runs to open title defence in style
Maharashtra: Unidentified senior citizen found dead in Thane lake
Three arrested with drugs worth over Rs 22 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane
Maharashtra bags climate action award in UK for regional leadership
Ruturaj slams third consecutive half-century as Maharashtra beat Odisha