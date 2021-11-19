Indo-Singapore NCC youth exchange programme: Nagpur cadet only one from Maha in Indian contingent

A National Cadet Corps junior under officer from Nagpur is the only representative from Maharashtra in the Indian contingent that took part in the Indo-Singapore E-YEP (youth exchange programme), an official said on Friday.

The E-YEP between the NCC units of the two nations was held on November 18-19, a defence release said, adding that JUP Manish Waware of DNC College here was the only cadet from Maharashtra.

He is part of the 20 Maharashtra Battalion of the NCC, it added.

