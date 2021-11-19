Left Menu

Maha: Woman constable from Washim to take part in international police sports meet

Ballal has been selected for World Police and Fire Games to be held in Rotterdam, Netherland in 2022 and Senior open National, while Rekha Landkar has been selected for Open National Ranking Round in Hyderabad, Singh said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-11-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 19:50 IST
A woman police constable from Maharashtra's Washim district has been selected to participate in World Police and Fire Games, which will be held in Netherlands in 2022, an official said on Friday. Constable Bhagyashri Ballal will participate in the international tournament, which will be held in Rotterdam next year, said Superintendent of Police Washim Bachchan Singh said.

Two women constables from Washim police had participated in the recently concluded 10th All India Police Archery competition held in Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and won accolades, he said. The competition which was organised by the ITBP had 318 personnel from civil police and paramilitary organisations participating in it. Constables Ballal and Rekha Landkar participated in the competition, in which the former won a gold medal in compound 50m archery and silver in 50m ranking final round, the official said, adding that Landkar bagged silver in the competition.

''Ballal has been selected for World Police and Fire Games to be held in Rotterdam, Netherland in 2022 and Senior open National, while Rekha Landkar has been selected for Open National Ranking Round in Hyderabad,'' Singh said. The Washim Police has been supporting the woman constables with necessary facilities, he added.

