Assam Police ranks third in survey on competence, values, trust

Assam Police has secured an overall third rank among police forces of the country in a survey conducted by a multidisciplinary think tank and policy advocacy platform. The survey done by the Indian Police Foundation (IPF) in 29 states and Union Territories of the country assessed the force on competence, values and public trust, Assam Police spokesperson said in a press release. With an overall score of 7.89 in a scale of 10, Assam has been placed behind Andhra Pradesh (8.11) and Telangana (8.10). The state police has also secured the third rank in individual parameters such as sensitivity, strictness and good behaviour, accessibility, responsiveness, helpful and friendly policing, fair, unbiased and lawful policing and accountability, the release said.

Expressing satisfaction regarding the achievement, Assam Police Director General Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, said there is no room for complacency and all must work together to continue serving the people.

He said the force is working to provide reliable, accessible, responsive, technology-driven and trained policing services to the people.

Among the other states, Kerala scored 7.53, Gujarat 7.04, Delhi 6.85, Tamil Nadu 6.73,Karnataka 6.69 and Maharashtra 6.25.

The purpose of the IPF survey was to gather information on citizens’ perceptions about the impact of the SMART policing initiative and to gauge public perceptions about the quality of policing in the country and the level of public trust in the police.

Experts from various institutions, including IIT, Kanpur, and Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, were involved in the survey.

IPF had framed the questionnaire around 10 areas of SMART policing, comprising six indicators of competence, three indicators of values and one on public trust.

