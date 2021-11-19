Left Menu

Raj govt making continuous efforts to develop tribal areas: Gehlot

Recruitment has been done on one lakh posts in various departments and the recruitment on about 70,000 posts is under process, he said.

Raj govt making continuous efforts to develop tribal areas: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state government is making continuous efforts for the development of tribal areas.

The government will fulfil the needs of the tribal sub-plan (TSP) area and the issues related to its development on priority, Gehlot said while addressing villagers at Potalia Gram Panchayat headquarters in Banswara district near here.

The chief minister also inspected the activities at various counters set up by all the 22 departments in a 'Prashashan Gaon Ke Sang' camp and inquired about the work being done.

Calling upon the villagers to take full advantage of these camps, Chief Minister Gehlot said they should lay emphasis on education. ''Educate your sons and daughters and also study English keeping in view the demand of the present time. This will help in shaping their future,” the chief minister said.

By getting the education, children will be able to make their region, state and country proud, he added.

Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasra mentioned the work being done in the direction of development and expansion in the education sector in the state.

He said along with the multi-faceted efforts for educational development, the vacant posts of teachers are also being filled. Recruitment has been done on one lakh posts in various departments and the recruitment on about 70,000 posts is under process, he said.

