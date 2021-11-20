SC/ST Rashtriya Manch launched for Telangana, AP

Hyderabad, Nov 20 (PTI): Indresh Kumar, a senior functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, on Saturday launched the SC/ST Rashtriya Manch (SRM) of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh here.

Indresh Kumar, National Executive Committee Member of RSS said the new outfit will work to further the social harmony, unity in the society in the country, a press release from SRM said.

Speaking on the occasion, Indresh Kumar said India was one, is one and will remain as one though it accommodates many religions, castes, creeds, sub-sects, beliefs, customs, traditions, languages and dialects.

''We all are the children of Bharath Mata. She is our mother. India is our identity,'' he said.

The objective of the SRM is to promote communal harmony among Dalit communities, create awareness about the Constitution and its significance, to create awareness about various welfare acts about SC and STs and to protect their rights and others, the release further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)