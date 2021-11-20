14,493 candidates expected to appear for MH-TET in Latur
A total of 14,493 candidates are expected to appear for the Maharashtra government's Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 on Sunday in Latur, an official said on Saturday. Of the 14,493 candidates, 4,944 candidates have registered for paper-I and 3,007 for paper-II. A total of 6,542 candidates have registered for both the papers. The two papers will be held in morning and afternoon sessions, said the official. The TET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for their appointment as teachers in Central as well as state government schools for primary and secondary classes.
