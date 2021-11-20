IIM Nagpur wins Business Plan contest of V-Guard Industries

The Indian Institute Of Management, Nagpur on Saturday won the Business Plan contest as part of the annual 'Big Idea Contests' organised by V-Guard Industries Ltd.

While Muthoot Institute of Technology, Vaikoli, bagged first prize in Big Idea Tech design contest, International Management Institute, Delhi and Indian Institute Of Management, Sambalpur qualified for the special jury award. This year's Big Idea Business Plan and Big Idea Tech design contests finals were held from November 18 to 20 and witnessed more than 300 entries from top business schools and engineering colleges from across the country, V-Guard said in a release.

SVKM's NMIMS, and Mukesh Patel School Of Technology Management and Engineering, Mumbai were declared the first and second runners up respectively in the Business Plan contest from a total of 22 teams shortlisted for the grand finale. St Joseph College of Engineering and Technology, Palai and Christ College of Engineering, Irinjalakuda were declared first and second runner up respectively in the Big Idea Tech design contest. The theme for this year's Business plan contest was ''Tomorrow's business models that will bridge the gap between Digital and Physical to usher in a better tomorrow''. Meanwhile, ''How can V-Guard enable a better quality of life with thoughtful and smart products that will bring home a better tomorrow'' was the theme for the Tech Design Contest.

''This was meant for the participants to present insightful and innovative ideas for business growth in alignment with the business strategy of V-Guard,'' the company said.

The Business Plan contest winners were awarded cash prizes worth Rs two lakh, Rs one lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively along with trophies and certificates of appreciation. Big Idea tech winners received cash prizes worth Rs one lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 for the first three positions respectively. The two teams qualified for special jury in the Business Plan contest and received prizes worth Rs 25,000.

A four-member jury headed by Rajesh Nair, Business Leader of EY LLP, and members comprising V Ramachandran, Director and COO of V-Guard, Sudarshan Kasturi, Sr. Vice President and CFO of V-Guard and Narender Singh Negi, Vice President –R&D (Electronics) of V-Guard selected the Business Plan winners.

''The ideas presented by the participants were judged on parameters such as ingenuity, practicality of application, feasibility, simplicity and the positive impact it can have on V-Guard's business and its consumers,'' the company said.

V-Guard chairman Kochouseph Chittilappilly and its Managing Director Mithun Chittilappilly presented the awards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)