Air pollution: Delhi schools to remain shut for physical classes till further orders

However, online teaching learning activities and the examinations for board classes would be conducted as per guidelines issued earlier, the official said.The Delhi government had on November 13 announced closure of schools and other educational institutions in view of the deteriorating air quality in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 15:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Schools in Delhi will remain closed for physical classes till further orders while online classes and board exams will continue, the Directorate of Education (DoE) announced on Sunday in view of the prevailing air quality situation.

The air quality remained "very poor" on Sunday morning, authorities here said. The city recorded its air quality index (AQI) at 382 at 9 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 374 on Saturday.

''The environment department has directed to close all the schools with immediate effect till further orders of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas. Therefore, all government and private schools will remain closed till further orders,'' Additional Director of Education Rita Sharma said.

''However, online teaching learning activities and the examinations for board classes would be conducted as per guidelines issued earlier,'' the official said.

The Delhi government had on November 13 announced closure of schools and other educational institutions in view of the deteriorating air quality in Delhi. Schools had reopened for all classes from November 1, after nearly 19 months of closure due to COVID-19.

