Pradhan inaugurates nanotechnology, knowledge centres at IIT Guwahati

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday inaugurated the Centre for Nanotechnology (CNT) and the Centre for Indian Knowledge System at IIT, Guwahati.

The CNT aims at meeting future challenges and augmenting academic partnerships with industries in the field of nanotechnology. The majority of funding for the center, which included Rs 37 crore for constructing the building, apart from equipment, was received from the Union Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan congratulated the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati for securing excellent positions in various international and national ranking systems and appreciated the efforts of the authorities to create an ecosystem for research and education with a focus on the overall development of the North-East region.

''Rich biodiversity of the region provides a lot of scope for research, which can benefit the entire humanity. There are several policy directions in the NEP 2020, which can modernize our education system.

''As provided in the National Education Policy, we should create a hub in Guwahati by creating a cluster of institutions in the region,'' Pradhan said. The CNT will host 25 laboratories that will focus on advancements in multi-disciplinary and scientific research. It presently hosts two centers-for-excellence sponsored by the MeitY and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The Centre for Indian Knowledge System will focus on preserving, documenting, and sustaining the knowledge that is unique in the country. Top priorities include Indian classical music, yoga, Sanskrit, traditional medicines, temple architecture, ceramic tradition, and special agricultural practices and herbal plants of the North-East region.

Pradhan also inaugurated two hostels at the premier technology institute. The new Disang hostel adds 1,000 rooms to the existing capacity of IIT Guwahati. The Dikhow hostel is the first such facility on the campus specifically to provide accommodation for project staffers. Constructed at a total cost of Rs 132 crore, these hostels will further help enhance the capacity of IIT Guwahati.

Assam Education Minister Manoj Pegu said the institute should concentrate on the development of entrepreneurship and produce job creators, not only job seekers.

''Institutes like IIT Guwahati should also focus on developing new agricultural technologies to help double farmers' income. I request IIT Guwahati to mentor other educational institutions in the region and create modules for training of teachers,'' he added.

