Marathoner, 61, runs from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to raise funds for disabled soldiers

At the age of 61, Kumar Ajwani is running from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari covering a total distance of 4,444 kms over a period of 76 days and attempting to create a world record by any Indian his age. One of his stated missions is to spread awareness and raise funds for disabled soldiers, a Jammu-based defence spokesperson said. He said Sainik Welfare department, J&K, accorded a warm welcome to Ajwani at Sainik Bhawan as he reached there on the third day of his campaign, commencing from Patnitop hill resort in Udhampur district on November 19. He was flagged off from the office of Rajya Sainik Board by its Director Brigadier Gurmeet Singh Shan in the presence of a large number of ex-servicemen, the spokesperson said.

Officials said Ajwani is the founder-director of Team FAB foundation, an NGO, which was started by a group of runners with the objective of promoting fitness and awareness, and achieving bliss through the act of giving.

Named 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Run', Ajwani's effort would also focus on the need for quality education, upgrading of tribal schools, and spreading the message of “one India and united India”. Ajwani is an ultra-marathoner who has covered many inter-city and inter-state runs for social causes and has been helping the needy through the funds raised.

