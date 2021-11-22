AICTE warns public against imposters offering jobs

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has issued a warning cautioning the public against imposters posing as its officials and approaching people on the pretext of recruiting them to the council.

''It has come to the notice of the AlCTE that people claiming to be AlCTE officials (imposters) are approaching people (on the pretext) that the AlCTE is recruiting officers for all vacancies including Taluk/District Coordinators, Head Zonal Officers, Zonal Officers etc.,'' AICTE member secretary Rajive Kumar said in an order.

''It is hereby intimated that no such recruitments are being made by AICTE and any such incident be reported to AICTE in the Official Communication email IDs which are available on AICTE website www.aicte-india.org.

''AICTE is not responsible for any such fake recruitments made by the said imposters. Criminal proceedings shall be initiated against such people as per law,'' he said. GJS DIV DIV

