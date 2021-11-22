Left Menu

AICTE warns public against imposters offering jobs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 15:53 IST
AICTE warns public against imposters offering jobs
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has issued a warning cautioning the public against imposters posing as its officials and approaching people on the pretext of recruiting them to the council.

''It has come to the notice of the AlCTE that people claiming to be AlCTE officials (imposters) are approaching people (on the pretext) that the AlCTE is recruiting officers for all vacancies including Taluk/District Coordinators, Head Zonal Officers, Zonal Officers etc.,'' AICTE member secretary Rajive Kumar said in an order.

''It is hereby intimated that no such recruitments are being made by AICTE and any such incident be reported to AICTE in the Official Communication email IDs which are available on AICTE website www.aicte-india.org.

''AICTE is not responsible for any such fake recruitments made by the said imposters. Criminal proceedings shall be initiated against such people as per law,'' he said. GJS DIV DIV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021