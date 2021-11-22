ICMR invites research proposals under ad hoc project programme

The ICMR has called for research proposals from scientists and professionals who have regular employment in medical colleges, research institutes, universities and NGOs under an ad hoc project programme for 2021, officials said.

To promote research in the country in the field of biomedical investigations, the ICMR provides financial support in the form of ad hoc projects, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientist L K Sharma said.

These are offered to scientists or professionals with employment in medical colleges, research institutes, university, recognised research and development laboratories, government and semi-government organisations and NGOs, he added.

The maximum funding amount per project is Rs 1.5 crore, Sharma said.

All projects involving research on human beings or animals must be cleared by the registered human ethics committee or the animal ethics committee of the respective institute, he said.

The ICMR has also called for proposals from young researchers under its fellowship (research associates or senior research fellowships) programme for the year 2021.

The proposals in both categories can be submitted online till 5 pm on December 17.

