Students, parents stage stir over school headmaster's inaction on teacher

More than 100 students with their parents held a road-roko on the Perundurai-Kunnathur Road at Cheenapuram village in the district on Monday to demand immediate action against the headmaster of a school for failure to act on a complaint of alleged harassment by a teacher, police said.

Some days ago, the complaint was lodged against the teacher whose use of double entendre and remarks went viral. Acting on it, the police and the Chief Educational Officer Ramakrishnan in the district conducted an inquiry with some girl students, who said the teacher had been using innuendoes besides allegedly touching the girls inappropriately. Moreover, he would ask the girls attending online classes to dance, the police said.

The girls made a complaint with the Childline official and got the teacher arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded him in judicial custody a couple of days ago. But no action was taken against the headmaster, hence the road-roko today, the police said. The police and the education department officials assured the students and parents of action following which the protesters gave up the stir. On November 13, the principal of a school in Coimbatore was booked under the POCSO Act and subsequently held for not acting on a complaint from a student who died by suicide after a sexual assault by a teacher and there was another similar case days later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)