Left Menu

New book addresses children's sleep issues

Sleeping Like A Baby dives into research on baby sleep and presents several real-life case studies, giving parents the tools they need to tune into their instincts and their babies cues to navigate these choppy waters with confidence and joy, she added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 17:38 IST
New book addresses children's sleep issues
  • Country:
  • India

Blending traditional wisdom and the latest research, a new book ''Sleeping Like a Baby'' released on Monday presents parents with a new approach to achieve longer naps and better night sleep for both caregiver and baby.

The book, published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), is written by infant and child sleep specialist Himani Dalmia and journalist-author Neha Bhatt. The book's foreword is written by professor James McKenna of the Mother-Baby Behavioural Sleep Laboratory.

Touted to be a ''ground-breaking book'' in the parenting space, it serves as the ultimate bedside companion for parents, ''packed with all the modern tools you need to build a stronger connection with your children and enable age-appropriate sleep for their optimum growth''.

''Indian children are among the most sleep-deprived in the world: on average, they barely clock 8 hours of sleep a night instead of the prescribed 10–12 hours, besides naps for younger children.

''In 'Sleeping Like a Baby', we've tried to provide the answers to fix a broken system that puts tremendous pressure and stress on mothers, babies, caregivers to conform to unrealistic societal standards leading to disastrous physical and mental health consequences,'' said Bhatt about the book.

With anecdotal insights, deep research and practical tips in an Indian context, it aims to empower parents to tune into their instincts and understand a child's cues so that bedtime battles, cranky days and sleepless nights are a thing of the past.

Not a memoir or loosely argued expert opinion, the book, as per publishers, is packed with research while still being eminently readable and written at a high standard by two established writers.

According to Dalmia, so far there is ''not a single Indian book on baby sleep'', and none of the international baby sleep books come close to ''communicating the unique, humane, biologically normal and effective formula we had discovered and developed to help babies and families sleep better''. '''Sleeping Like A Baby' dives into research on baby sleep and presents several real-life case studies, giving parents the tools they need to tune into their instincts and their babies’ cues to navigate these choppy waters with confidence and joy,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021