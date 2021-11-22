Left Menu

Maha: Vaccinate children in 11-18 age group, give booster dose to elderly, Tope tells Centre

The Maharashtra government has asked the Centre to start vaccinating children in the 11-18 age group against COVID-19 and also provide a booster dose for the elderly, state health minister Rajesh Tope said here on Monday.He said the request has been made to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 22-11-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 18:03 IST
Maha: Vaccinate children in 11-18 age group, give booster dose to elderly, Tope tells Centre
The Maharashtra government has asked the Centre to start vaccinating children in the 11-18 age group against COVID-19 and also provide a booster dose for the elderly, state health minister Rajesh Tope said here on Monday.

He said the request has been made to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. ''Over the last 20 days, around 1,000 children have been affected by COVID-19. While the symptoms are mild, they can still infect other members of the family. So we have asked the Centre to start vaccinating children in the 11-18 age group as well as give booster dose to the elderly,'' Tope said.

COVID-19 cases were dropping and it was now for the state education department to take a call on opening schools for classroom teaching for standards I to IV as the pediatrics task force formed to tackle the pandemic had given its consent, Tope informed.

The closure of schools due to the outbreak had not only brought about education loss to students but they were also affected emotionally and mentally, he said.

