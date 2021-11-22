Left Menu

Bar Council debars lawyer

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-11-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 20:00 IST
The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry passed a resolution last week, prohibiting Rajesh of Nagapattinam district from practicing as an advocate in all courts, tribunals and other authorities in India either in his name or in any assumed name till the disposal of the disciplinary proceedings pending against him.

The charge against the advocate was he entered the police station in Sirkali in an inebriated mood and created a ruckus. He had also abused the police personnel in filthy language.

A case was registered against him for offences under various sections of the IPC, including 506 (i), a press release from the Bar Council said.

