Self-importance should not come in way of service: RSS chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 20:29 IST
Underlining that self-importance should not come in the way of service, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said ovation may infuse enthusiasm but it also leads to arrogance, which is destructive even in favourable conditions.

Speaking at an event organised by the Bharatiya Vikas Parishad here to honour individuals involved in social welfare activities, Bhagwat said service should not be aimed at achieving self-importance.

''Service should not be aimed at enhancing self-importance. Ovation raises enthusiasm but also leads to arrogance,'' he said.

Stating that arrogance is destructive even in favourable conditions, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said one has to be more cautious in a conductive atmosphere.

Emphasising on the Indian culture and ethos, he said the world is running on the dynamics of materialistic pleasure and consumerism, which needs to be changed.

In India, more importance has always been given to internal peace and value system, Bhagwat said.

