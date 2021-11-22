College student stabbed

Left Menu

A 20-year-old college student was stabbed multiple times on Monday by a man whom she had a relationship with, police said. Though the wounds are deep, the doctors of the hospitalised where she was taken to said the injuries were not life-threatening..The Pulppally-native girl, doing her second year in a college here, was stabbed by 23-year-old man from Palakkad, the police said.As per our preliminary investigation, the two were in a relationship but there were some issues.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-11-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 21:27 IST
''As per our preliminary investigation, the two were in a relationship but there were some issues. He came to meet her today along with his friend and stabbed her multiple times in her face, hands and shoulder,'' the police told PTI.

The man was taken into custody, police said.

