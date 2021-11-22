Left Menu

Three YSRC nominees elected unopposed to AP Council

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 22-11-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 21:39 IST
Three YSRC nominees elected unopposed to AP Council
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, Nov 22 (PTI): Three candidates of the ruling YSR Congress were on Monday declared elected unopposed to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council by the MLAs.

Retired member D C Govinda Reddy of Kadapa district has been re-elected for a second term.

Contractor Isaac Basha of Kurnool and Palavalasa Vikranth of Srikakulam, both first-timers, were also elected to the Council.

As only these three remained in fray when the time for withdrawal of nominations ended on Monday, the Returning Officer declared them as elected and handed them the election certificates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021