Easy isn't Enough: A Revolution in Language Learning Apps with Linnet Chinese

SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linnet Chinese is the brainchild of a team of elite language researchers from Beijing's top universities and some of Silicon Valley's best and brightest. Their goal is simple: take the promises of those apps and make online language learning the future. It should be by giving learners the path to fluency they've been looking for without sacrificing quality and results for convenience. Using impressive technology, the programmers have designed an entire platform for live classroom interactions, with student progress tracked by visualized learning data. The curriculums are beautifully designed. The gamified courseware teaches the language through real-life scenarios.

No more memorization of decontextualized sentences and words. With Linnet Chinese, there are real conversations, practical goals, constructive feedback, and professional guides. Students schedule their live classes based on their availability and then have fun with the engaging course material before meeting with their teachers and classmates. Learners don't even have to bring their questions to class anymore because the software already knows precisely what they need to work on, plus it's actively preparing them for language proficiency evaluations like AP classes, HSK, and other recognized examinations. Linnet's hybrid model is the future for online language education, and they guarantee the results, even with a notoriously difficult language like Chinese. Investors are betting on Linnet's vision to the tune of over 5 million USD in funding and counting. So, turn off notifications for the old apps. They've been undeniably successful in sparking an interest in foreign languages, but let's face it, they rarely help users achieve anything beyond a most basic, cursory introduction. They lack detail, longevity, and the human element: three of the most crucial aspects of mastering a new language that Linnet Chinese capitalizes on.

About Linnet Chinese As an international Chinese learning platform, Linnet Chinese is committed to providing high-quality Chinese language education. Linnet Chinese has developed the world's first AI + Live streaming educational system that covers communication, reading, cultural studies, and humanities teaching with a complete data capture to track students' progress. The curriculum accurately links to AP Chinese and HSK examinations, leading overseas students in the K12 stage to see tremendous growth through engaging, gamified, and authentic scenarios. Moreover, partnering with hundreds of publishers, Linnet Chinese has established an online library that includes electronic picture books, audio podcasts, and other interactive contents.

