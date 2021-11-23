Left Menu

Sri Chaitanya Celebrates the Uniqueness in Every Kid, this Children's Day

Sri Chaitanya has celebrated children special week on the occasion of ChildrensDay by putting out this beautiful film that highlights how every child is unique and finds joy in the things they love. In order to help students achieve their unique paths of success, Sri Chaitanya Infinity Learn come forward to bolster the academic needs of the students.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-11-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 10:17 IST
Sri Chaitanya Celebrates the Uniqueness in Every Kid, this Children's Day
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) Every child born is a unique individual and they have their own path to success. They develop at their own pace and in their own way. Some kids are gifted athletes or artists while others find inspiration in science and books. They must be understood in their uniqueness, and their individuality must be respected. Sri Chaitanya has celebrated children special week on the occasion of #ChildrensDay by putting out this beautiful film that highlights how every child is unique and finds joy in the things they love. Check out their film - #HarBacchaKhaasHai that inspires children to chase their dreams and find their own path to success. Video Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=1epnIlONlM0. Treating them right and giving them the kind of atmosphere they need for their overall development help shape their personalities & talents in a miraculous way. In order to help students achieve their unique paths of success, Sri Chaitanya & Infinity Learn come forward to bolster the academic needs of the students. Sri Chaitanya’s innovative and world-class learning methodologies keep the students ahead of their times, as envisioned by its founders. Infinity Learn offers students an opportunity to learn at their own pace by giving them access to the live & recorded sessions of Sri Chaitanya’s masterclasses. Acknowledging every child's unique growth trajectory, it also gives gamified learning experience along with fun & interactive live lessons.

''Every Child is Unique. Every Child is Precious. And Every Child is Our Future. Happy Children’s Day to all of you!'' - Sushma Boppana, Academic Director, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution.

Respecting them for who they are and motivating them for what they want to do can work wonders for each of our little ones. Video:Sri Chaitanya Celebrating Children's Day | #EveryChildisUnique PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021