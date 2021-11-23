Left Menu

Minor girl raped in Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 23-11-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 10:56 IST
Representative Image
A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

Both the accused have been arrested, police said. SHO, Gadwar police station, Durgeshwar Mishra, said the minor had gone out to relieve herself on Monday evening when the two accused hailing from a neighboring village caught hold of her and allegedly raped her.

On the complaint of the father of the victim, an FIR has been lodged against the accused, the SHO said.

The girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, the SHO added.

