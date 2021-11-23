President Kovind to visit UP for 2 days from Wednesday

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from November 24 to 25, a statement issued on Tuesday by Rashtrapati Bhavan said. The president will grace and address the birth centenary celebrations of Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav on Wednesday, it said. Kovind will grace and address the centenary celebrations of Harcourt Butler Technical University on Thursday, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)