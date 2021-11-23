Left Menu

Arjun Rehan wins men's singles title at Delhi state ranking badminton event

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 19:50 IST
Arjun Rehan wins men's singles title at Delhi state ranking badminton event
Eighth seed Arjun Rehan won the men's singles title at the Delhi State Ranking Badminton Championship here on Tuesday, beating unseeded Eshan Duggal in straight games.

Rehan was leading 21-8, 16-6 when his opponent conceded the match due to injury. In the other major final of the evening, 12-year-old Ishita Negi beat Ishani Wadia 21-16, 21-11 in the junior girls under-19 event.

The KD Jadhav hall at the Indira Gandhi Stadium was the venue of the championship.

Harjit Singh, who was an India international in the eighties, won the over 60 event. Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav felicitated the prize winners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

