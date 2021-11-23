Left Menu

Gopinath Ravindran reappointed as Kannur University VC

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-11-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 21:42 IST
Gopinath Ravindran reappointed as Kannur University VC
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday formally re-appointed Prof Gopinath Ravindran as Vice Chancellor of Kannur University for another four years.

Official sources said the reappointment of Ravindran at the top of the university will be with effect from November 24.

The reappointment of Ravindran came amid protest by Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) against its decision to shortlist the wife of CPI(M) leader K K Ragesh for a teaching post.

Ragesh, a former Rajya Sabha MP, is the private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Sources said the Governor has sought a report from the Vice Chancellor on the allegations over Ragesh's wife's inclusion in the shortlisted candidates.

SUCC also protested against the reappointment of Ravindran, claiming that as per norms of the University, a person more than 60 years of age shall not be appointed as Vice Chancellor.

