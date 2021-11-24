Left Menu

Kerala students claim ‘racist comments’ posted against them during virtual orientation by DU college

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 00:24 IST
Kerala students claim ‘racist comments’ posted against them during virtual orientation by DU college
  • Country:
  • India

A section of students from Kerala on Tuesday claimed “racist comments” were posted against them in a virtual orientation session hosted by Delhi University's Ramjas college.

According to a college official, the principal has asked the concerned teachers to probe the matter. The comments have been removed and it is suspected that they were posted by an outsider who is not a student of the college, the official said.

According to the group, during the online class of BCom (Honours) on Monday, “racist comments” were posted against them alleging that the students from the southern state scored high marks due to unfair methods adopted by their state board.

They demanded action against those who made the alleged derogatory comments.

When admissions on the basis of the first cut-off list had begun, a large number of students from the Kerala board had applied to the Delhi University with a majority of them being perfect scorers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021