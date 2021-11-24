Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-11-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 15:52 IST
TSHRC to hold human rights awareness programmes from November 26
Hyderabad, Nov 24 (PTI): The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) would organise a series of awareness programmes on human rights at law colleges here from November 26.

Aimed at creating awareness on human rights among law students, the programmes would be held from November 26 (Constitution Day) to December 10 (International Human Rights Day), TSHRC secretary C Vidyadhar Bhatt told reporters on Wednesday.

TSHRC chairperson Justice G Chandraiah, members of the Commission and others would take part in the programmes, Bhatt said.

The programmes would be held on 'Right to Education as a Human Right', 'Right to Health as a Human Right', 'Right to Food as a Human Right', 'Women Rights are Human Rights', 'Minority Rights are Human Rights' and 'Access to Justice for All', professor G Vinod Kumar, Dean, Osmania University (Faculty of Law) said.

