Guidance on disaster management audit will help govts address risks to achieve SDG by 2030: CAG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 15:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Comptroller and Auditor General of India
Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India Girish Chandra Murmu has said guidance on disaster management audit will help governments assess and address the risks to achieve the overall Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by 2030.

The CAG was speaking as the chair of the INTOSAI Knowledge Sharing & Knowledge Services Committee (SKC) on Tuesday evening.

He presented important guidance documents on the audit of disaster management and the audit of privatization at the 75th INTOSAI Governing Board meeting, according to a statement.

Murmu stressed that a collective effort alone shall result in transformational changes and extraordinary results in the public audit profession.

''He expressed hope that the guidance on the audit of disaster management will help governments in assessing and addressing the increasingly systemic and complex disaster-related risk and strengthening the international collective effort to achieve the overall 2030 agenda of sustainable development,'' the statement said.

At a time when countries are using privatization as a tool to raise the efficiency of state-owned enterprises, improve service delivery, reduce the fiscal burden and enhance the productivity of the economy as a whole, Murmu said the guidance on the audit of privatization will be of immense help.

The International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) operates as an umbrella organization for the external government audit community.

Its governing board is its apex organ tasked with implementing INTOSAI's goals and objectives.

