German parties reach deal for government to end Merkel era
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 24-11-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 19:59 IST
German center-left leader Olaf Scholz says three parties have reached a deal to form a new government that will end the era of longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Scholz said Wednesday he expects that members of the parties will give their blessing to the deal in the next 10 days.
