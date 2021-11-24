Left Menu

Halal row: DYFI organises food street programme in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-11-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 20:58 IST
Halal row: DYFI organises food street programme in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Accusing the BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits of mixing religion with food by carrying out a 'false campaign' over rapid rise in hotels selling halal food across Kerala, the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M), on Wednesday organised a ''food street'' programme in all district headquarters of the state.

The Left youth outfit organised the food street programme amid the row over the outifts' campaign against the alleged mushrooming of such restaurants in recent times in Kerala.

Former Lok Sabha member Dr Sebastian Paul inaugurated the food street programme organised in Kochi.

Various types of dishes, including beef, pork, chicken and biryani were prepared at the food street programme organised in Kochi, DYFI activists said.

DYFI state president S Satheesh claimed that thousands of people participated in the programmes at various district centres and declared that the agenda of the BJP and Sangh Parivar organisations to create a rift in the name of food in society ''will be defeated''.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, BJP state president K Surendran had alleged that there is no check on the rise of Islamic extremism and terror in Kerala and the entire state is flooded with halal meat shops.

''...Kerala coming near to becoming Syria, that is the general feeling of the common man,'' he had said in presence of Union ministers V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021