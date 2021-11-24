Improve employability in TN, Minister tells ICT Academy

Chennai, Nov 24 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Minister T Mano Thangaraj on Wednesday urged the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Academy to analyse the prevailing the skill gap and work for achieving employability in the State.

During a brief visit to the office of the academy here, the Minister for Information Technology did a review of various programmes offered by the Academy and discussed its plans.

ICT Academy is an initiative of the Central government in collaboration with State governments and industries. ''The Minister insisted on analysing the skill gap prevailing in Tamil Nadu and work towards improving the employability,'' an official press release said here.

He urged the Academy to implement activities and projects that would have deeper impact among the youth and improve gainful employment after completion of their training.

The Minister took interest in the operations of the facility and discussed about the bigger plans for the Academy, considering the need for skill development towards employment. The Academy's chairperson Lakshmi Narayanan and senior officials were present on the occasion.

