PM to open new campus of Ambedkar School of Economics University on December 6

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-11-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 22:39 IST
Bengaluru, Nov 24 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bengaluru on December 6 to inaugurate the new campus of Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economic University, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's office said on Wednesday.

''The university has come up on the Jnanabharathi Campus of Bengaluru University. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting this evening to oversee the preparation for the inaugural programme,'' the CMO said in a statement.

Ministers V Somanna, CN Ashwathnarayan, Muniratna and senior officials Kumar Naik, Gaurav Gupta, Selvakumar and Chancellor of the university Dr Bhanumurthy participated in the meeting, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

