Coaching and Mentoring will be at the Core of the Higher EdTech Revolution Taking Over the World, says Mayank Kumar Co-Founder and MD, upGrad

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India upGrad, Asia’s higher EdTech major is moving strongly with its goal of reforming the education culture not just in India but beyond through its one-of-a-kind 1:1 career Coaching and Mentoring initiative. Transcending geographical barriers, the higher-ed major has built a powerful panel of over 5500 mentors and career coaches that includes global industry leaders from top universities, large corporates, and MNCs as well as faculty from top national and international universities.

“Online education of today is no longer only about delivering content virtually but is also about supporting learners with the best of professional guidance during their career progression. Education or EdTech is a subset of a larger ecosystem of Coaching/Guidance/Mentoring just like a taxi is a subset of transportation. Our endeavour, as we scale our presence in the education space, is to lead from the front and establish upGrad as a powerhouse for Coaching and Mentoring,” said Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad.

Aligned with the brand’s mission of driving career outcomes for the global workforce, upGrad has introduced this power-packed intervention of coaching and mentoring to help learners overcome professional challenges and get their desirable job switch, first job, a right function/job role, or a salary hike, amongst others. By CY 2024, learners in the upGrad ecosystem will benefit from a network of over 11,000 faculty, mentors, and experts.

Visit the upGrad webiste to learn more: https://www.upgrad.com/?utm_source=PR&utm_campaign=IND_BRD_WEB_PR_BWI_ALL_ALL_upGradCoachingandMentoring_ALL_ALL About upGrad upGrad - started in 2015 is a pioneer in the online education revolution, focused on powering career success for a global workforce of over 1.3 billion. It is one of the few Integrated LifeLongLearning Tech Companies in the world - spanning the college learner to the working professional from the age group of 18-60 years and across Undergrad courses, Campus and Job Linked Programs, Studying Abroad, short form to executive programs to Degrees, Masters and Doctoral - with a learner base of over 2 million across 50 countries and over 300 University partners and a robust enterprise business with a client base of 1000 companies worldwide.

upGrad’s Global Learning Engine rests on four pillars - (a) its large repository of original & owned content and IP, (b) its own best-in-class proprietary tech platform, (c) its high touch human led delivery service backed by coaches and mentors, and (d) an 85% course completion track record, backed by a further 80% career outcomes guaranteed performance.

Already termed Asia’s higher EdTech leader it has offices in the UK, US, Middle East, India, Singapore & Vietnam, and presence in many more countries.

