BIS discusses significant toy industry regulations

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 14:26 IST
State-run Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) on Thursday deliberated on significance of regulation in toy sector while highlighting efforts made to set quality standards for toys sold across the country.

Safety aspects and testing of toys were discussed in the webinar organised by the BIS as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative to celebrate 75 years of the country's independence, an official statement said.

The importance of regulation in toys sector, scope for export and recent advancements and innovations made in the field of toys industry were also deliberated.

That apart, the role of design and play in developing toys, cognitive value of toys in developing learning skills of various age group of children were discussed in the webinar.

Toy manufacturers, industry bodies like FICCI, TAITMA as well as National Institute of Design, testing laboratories among others participated in the discussion.

