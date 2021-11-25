Haryana Vidhan Sabha winter session to start from Dec 17

The Haryana assembly will have a five-day winter session in mid-December.

All government and private schools in Haryana too will open from December 1.

The assembly session will begin on December 17 and last till December 21, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on Thursday.

During a press briefing after the state Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister M L Khattar, the minister said the date fixed by the Cabinet for the upcoming session would be sent to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya for his approval.

After his approval, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Vidhan Sabha will be held, the minister said.

Pal said in the Cabinet meeting, approval was also given for framing Group-B Service Rules 2021 of the Haryana Transport Department. For the governance of the service conditions of the employees of the Transport Department and for bringing in efficiency and reforms to meet the needs of this department, effective and progressive service rules are the need of the hour, he said.

Pal added that accordingly, the department has drafted comprehensive service rules for Group B employees.

Education Minister Pal said from December 1, all government and private schools too in Haryana will open with full capacity. However, the compliance with the COVID-19 protocol will continue as before, he added. If any problem related to COVID arises again, the government will take an immediate decision in this regard, he said.

Pal added that the state government is providing jobs only on the basis of merit, adopting zero-tolerance to corruption. Those involved in corrupt practices will never be spared at any cost, he said. The previous governments may not have taken any action against those involved in corruption in jobs, but the present state government is taking strict action against such people, he said.

